US Terror Suspect Pleads Guilty to Supporting Daesh After Posing as Leader of Terror Group

"[Murat] Suljovic admitted that in his correspondence with Person A, he pretended to be an ISIS [Islamic State]* leader through an online persona, and he believed Person A and Person B believed he was an ISIS* leader," the release said. "Suljovic provided advice about potential targets for a terrorist attack and advice about how to plan an attack."
Suljovic also admitted that he provided a bomb-making tutorial video to Person A in the correspondence to share with Person B for the purposes of "training and assisting Person B in carrying out an attack, according to the plea agreement," the release said.
The Justice Department said that by distributing the bomb-making tutorial video, Suljovic attempted to provide material support to Daesh*.
Suljovic faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. A sentencing date for Suljovic, who remains in custody, will be scheduled later, the release said.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
