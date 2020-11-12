US Treasury Wants Resolution With ByteDance Over Security Concerns

The US Treasury Department wants to achieve a resolution regarding national security risks, Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said.
"The Treasury Department remains focused on reaching a resolution of the national security risks arising from ByteDance’s acquisition of Musical.ly", the satatement said on Wednesday. "We have been clear with ByteDance regarding the steps necessary to achieve that resolution."
The Trump administration had earlier said TikTok will be banned by 20 September if it did not sell itself to a US entity by then. Trump has accused Beijing of allegedly using the app as an instrument to obtain data from American users.
ByteDance sued the administration, saying it had taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of its user data.
TikTok won a court decision last month that allowed it to survive a ban on its US operations by the Trump administration and shortly after launched a guide to the 2020 US elections to provide users with "authoritative information" and to protect them from "misinformation".
