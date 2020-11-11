New Yorker Fires CNN Analyst Who Exposed Himself During Company Zoom Meeting

The New Yorker has terminated its more than 25-year relationship with staff writer Jeffrey Toobin following the conclusion of a company probe into his alleged sexual misconduct during a Zoom video conference with coworkers and other professionals.

“I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,” Condé Nast Chief People Officer Stan Duncan said in a memo to staffers, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Condé Nast is the mass media company that owns The New Yorker, as well as Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair and several other brands.

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” Duncan added in the Wednesday memo.

Toobin, who had been at The New Yorker for more than 25 years, confirmed his firing from the publication in a Wednesday tweet.

“I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” he wrote.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

Toobin issued an apology to his “wife, family, friends and co-workers” on October 19 after it was reported he allegedly masturbated in front of New Yorker and WNYC radio employees during a Zoom video conference call.

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” the 60-year-old claimed at the time.

Two sources from said conference call told VICE that The New Yorker was running an election simulation and, after a brief break, they both returned to see Toobin touching himself while appearing to be on a second video call.

Toobin also serves as chief legal analyst for CNN Worldwide, but has not appeared on the network since October 17. A CNN spokesperson revealed in mid-October that Toobin had “asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue.”