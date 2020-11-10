Register
22:13 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A female patient in a hospital

    'Not Seeing Any Relief': US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit New Record as Cases Surge - Reuters

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    863
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107139/66/1071396649_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_3e983e244f68838c308e097bfe01094f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011101081121576-not-seeing-any-relief-us-covid-19-hospitalizations-hit-new-record-as-cases-surge---reuters/

    Hospital beds on Monday across the US were filled with around 59,000 COVID-19 patients, a new record for the number of inpatients being treated for the disease, according to the latest tally by Reuters.

    The Reuters tally also reveals that the number of Americans with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized has increased by around 73% over the past 30 days, surpassing the previous record set on July 22. 

    In addition, new daily COVID-19 infections exceeded 100,000 on Monday for the sixth consecutive day. Hospitalizations are a very important metric of how the outbreak is progressing in the US because they are unrelated to the number of tests conducted.

    Reuters’ tally also matches with data being reported by the COVID Tracking Project, which shows that as of Monday, there were 59,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the US. 

    On Monday, US states reported 1.5 million tests performed and nearly 119,000 new cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

    The US states with the highest numbers of hospitalized patients are Texas (6,103), Illinois (4,409) and California (3,668), according to Reuters.

    Hospital beds in Ohio are also rapidly filling up, with state health officials pleading on Monday for residents to wear masks and engage in social distancing.

    “I can’t imagine what January is going to look like if people aren’t willing to make those tough choices,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, chief medical officer at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the Sandusky Register reported.

    Colorado’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds are also rapidly filling up, with 82% of such beds in the state in use and more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday.

    "What is frightening to me is that the community rates continue to increase," said Dr. Connie Savor Price, chief medical officer at Denver Health, 9News reported. "Our surge is about two weeks behind that. So, I'm not seeing any relief anytime soon."

    Reuters’ analysis also shows that the US has reported more than a million new cases in the past 10 days, which is the steepest surge in infections across the country since the outbreak there began. 

    In addition, more than 770,000 new cases were reported in the week that ended on November 10, a 34% increase in the seven-day tally from the preceding week.

    Related:

    Live Updates: US Registers Over 100,000 COVID-Related Cases for 7th Consecutive Day
    What the Future Holds for the US After the Election?; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Pumping Those Numbers Up: Biden Says '230 Mln Thousand Americans' Died From Coronavirus
    Pfizer Says Developed Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate With Over 90% Success Rate
    UK Coronavirus Weekly Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 For First Time Since June Spike
    Tags:
    coronavirus, hospitalization, Reuters, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse