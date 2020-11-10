Register
22:13 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Eric Trump attends a news conference in Philadelphia

    ‘Found the Voter Fraud’: Twitterati Mock Eric Trump Over Late Get-Out-The-Vote Tweet

    © REUTERS / Mark Kauzlarich
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    6137
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081121071_0:0:3068:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_de221d9c024a5a59034f36aead3ecd5f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011101081121015-found-the-voter-fraud-twitterati-mock-eric-trump-over-late-get-out-the-vote-tweet/

    Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, presumably encountered a scheduling issue Tuesday morning when his Twitter account encouraged Minnesota voters to head to the polls and get out the vote.

    “Minnesota get out and vote!!!” Eric Trump wrote in a November 10 tweet, perplexing voters a week after voting for the US presidential election wrapped up.

    The tweet was taken down after an hour, according to The Independent. Nevertheless, netizens were quick to comment on Eric Trump’s delayed message to voters.

    Meanwhile, Eric Trump is also coming under fire for his recent amplification of misinformation regarding the handling of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

    "The Democrats know the only way that they can win this election is to cheat in Pennsylvania, and we've seen it from day one, we've seen it from day one," he alleged. "We found ballots in drainage ditches."

    In actuality, a total of nine military ballots - all with votes cast for Trump - were found to have been discarded in a dumpster in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, according to a September 24 announcement made by US Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed, citing the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    The temporary seasonal contractor who made the apparent error was promptly terminated by the Luzerne County Elections Bureau. Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri also noted election officials worked closely with the FBI during its probe.

    “While the actions of this individual has cast a concern, the above statement shows that the system of checks and balances set forth in Pennsylvania elections works,” Pedri wrote in late September.

    Despite Eric Trump’s assertion, no ballots were found in drainage ditches, and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has stated there was no “intentional fraud,” but rather an error in processing the ballots.

    “The investigation is still going on, but from the initial reports we’ve been given, this was a bad error,” she argued. “This was not intentional fraud. So training, training, training.”

    Related:

    Netizens Unite With Laughter at Pornhub Pop-Up in Fake CNN ‘Magic Wall’ Video
    US Police Chief Resigns Over Apparent Calls for Violence Against ‘Marxist Democrats’
    Photos: Docs Show Roger Stone’s $1.5 Million Tax Liens Forgiven After Presidential Pardon
    Photos: China May Have New Anti-Radar Missile for Suppressing Enemy Air Defenses
    Shark Glows in Bioluminescent Tasmanian Waters
    Tags:
    US Military, ballots, Early Voting, voting, Voter Fraud, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Eric Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse