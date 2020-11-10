New York Mayor De Blasio Joins Crowded Pro-Biden Rally as US Surpasses 10 Mln COVID-19 Cases

On 7 November, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer joined people celebrating Biden's projected victory outside the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.
As a video posted on Twitter shows, de Blasio was taking photos with New Yorkers, despite the fact that social distancing guidelines suggest refraining from gathering in groups. Sen. Chuck Schumer was not wearing his mask while addressing a crowd.
“Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris! New York City stands ready to work with you to heal our country and set us on a better path.”— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 7, 2020
Previously, the NYC administration enacted social distancing and face covering rules in a bid to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The restrictions included such regulations as keeping six feet away from others as well as a ban on gathering in groups of more than 50.
The ongoing pandemic is considered to be the deadliest disaster by death toll in the history of the city. The state of New York has registered around 532,000 cases since the virus spike in March. As of 9 November, more than 25,000 people had died after testing positive for the coronavirus
