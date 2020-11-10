Register
22:12 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ivana Trump announces the new Italiano Diet to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in New York

    Trump is 'Not a Good Loser', His Ex-Wife Says as She Urges POTUS to Admit Election Defeat

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    574
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081114954_0:269:2854:1873_1200x675_80_0_0_59ff7271fd683e805c9bc0edaf4e5da6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011101081116253-trump-is-not-a-good-loser-his-ex-wife-says-as-she-urges-potus-to-admit-election-defeat/

    Despite the official tally for the US election yet to be announced, Democrat Joe Biden has already proclaimed himseld the winner. President Donald Trump, for his part, has declined to concede defeat, instead waging a legal battle against what he slams as a "stolen election".

    In an interview with People magazine on Monday, POTUS' first wife Ivana Trump called her ex-husband a person who dislikes defeat as she discussed the outcome of last week's US presidential election.

    Democrat Joe Biden was projected to win the vote by major US news networks, while President Donald Trump refuses to admit defeat, saying that the election is "not over" and pointing to alleged scores of "fraudulent votes".

    "He's [POTUS] not a good loser. He doesn't like to lose, so he's going to fight and fight and fight", Ivana Trump, who was married to the US president from 1977 to 1992, said.

    The 71-year-old former model and businesswoman insisted that her ex-husband should "go and declare that he lost [the election]", adding "I just want this whole thing to be over with, one way or the other; I really don't care".

    She said that she doesn't think Trump "has a choice", urging him "to go down to Palm Beach and play golf and live the normal life".

    According to her, "this is the best choice for what he can do. He hates to be a loser, that I'm sure of. But if he loses, he loses. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life", according to her.

    Czechoslovakian businesswoman Ivana Trump attends the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, at the Eden Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France
    © AFP 2020 / JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET
    Donald Trump’s Ex Wife Ivana Opens Up on How She Gets Along With POTUS, FLOTUS Melania
    Ivana Trump, who is mother to Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric, added that she hopes her kids will relocate to New York to live "their normal lives" there.

    "I think they enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen, but now it is — thank God — over. I'm not really sure what they are going to be up to", Trump's ex-wife noted.

    Interestingly enough, Ivana Trump's description of her former husband directly coincided with how POTUS himself described his nature during an interview with Fox News in July, in which he said that he is "not a good loser" and that he "doesn't like to lose".

    Related:

    Trump Declines to Concede, Biden Claims Victory — Power Struggle Ongoing
    Czechoslovak Secret Police Had File on Trump During Marriage to Ivana – Reports
    Twitter Trolls React to Ivana Trump Saying Her Ex Shouldn't Run for Reelection
    Tags:
    wife, husband, defeat, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Ivana Trump, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse