Register
22:12 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Whoopi Goldberg speaks onstage during The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 08, 2020 in New York City

    Whoopi Goldberg Accused of Hypocrisy as She Calls on Trump Supporters to 'Suck Up' Vote Outcome

    © AFP 2020 / Jamie McCarthy
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    175
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081115779_0:0:2874:1617_1200x675_80_0_0_d5e881d88130d013c7fd2adb31162f1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011101081115782-whoopi-goldberg-accused-of-hypocrisy-as-she-calls-on-trump-supporters-to-suck-up-vote-outcome/

    Although quite a few rejoiced, just like 64-year-old comedian Whoopi Goldberg did following the announcement of the projected presidential election results on Saturday, many others, including Joe Biden's supporters, could hardly agree the blue camp was not emotional because they have been persistently upset by the GOP president's win in 2016.

    Co-host of ABC chat show "The View" Whoopi Goldberg has taken a jab incumbent President Donald Trump's supporters, urging them to "suck it up" and accept their candidate's defeat. She addressed those who fail to "believe" the ballot count, which Trump had questioned even before his Democratic challenger Joe Biden was first projected to grab a narrow win in the presidential race.

    The Critical Hour
    © Sputnik
    How Did Pandemic-Beleaguered Trump Muster 70 Million Votes in US Election?

    "To all those people who don't believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you", she started off by saying, going on to draw parallels with how Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton approached the election results.

    "When you know who was elected four years ago, Hilary Clinton 'didn’t whine', and nor did she say, 'Hey, wait a minute, this doesn't feel right, stop the count'. She didn't say, 'This doesn't feel right, I'm not going for it'. She didn't say any of that. So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up", the 64-year-old comedian and TV personality persisted, unable to conceal her elation over the projected results.

    Referring to GOP supporters' disbelief, Goldberg went on to advise them to take the issues they find controversial to court, so that the latter can decide if there is "something" to look into.

    For the rest, she said, the failure by many to acknowledge that Biden clinched the White House stands questions "all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted".

    "How dare you question it?", the anchor fumed, further coming up with a tip deemed by many as weird and quite convoluted:

    "Grow the pair for him that he can't grow for himself", Goldberg said, proceeding to say: "Because this is ridiculous, you're not sure that he won. You're bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?"

    However, netizens en masse rushed to point to The View's hypocrisy, with one charging that they, vice versa, "complained, mocked, whined and disrespected the administration for four years…they never 'sucked it up'".

    "That is exactly what we are doing taking it to the courts. We found something! Thank you! And suck that up", another frustrated user weighed in, with many more finding Whoopi's comments irritating:

    "Ha! Y'all don't know us (70+ MILLION freedom-lovers strong) at all. Buckle up, buttercups", another posted.

    "Such hypocrisy, the Dems didn't suck it up when Trump won. Complained for four years! I'm disappointed with both parties!", some other person lamented.

    Even apparent blue voters couldn't agree with Goldberg, saying they "DID sit there and say he [Donald Trump] didn't win".

    Some commenters touched upon why "the corrupt" Hillary Clinton had opted out of open calls for a recount:

    Donald Trump rejected the election results after the former vice president was projected as being the president-elect.

    Before the final results were projected, the Trump campaign had filed a number of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in several battleground states, as well as insisting that Republican observers were not granted "meaningful access" to ballot-counting locations in several key states. Most of the Trump campaign's lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan, states where either Biden's margin of victory is slim, or where the final results after mail-in voting have yet to be confirmed.

    The lawsuits largely attempted to halt the vote-counting procedures or disqualify piles of ballots, with Trump poised to continue to fight in court. The Trump team also said it was set to demand a recount in Wisconsin, with a recount in Georgia also pending.

    Related:

    How Did Pandemic-Beleaguered Trump Muster 70 Million Votes in US Election?
    Trump Declines to Concede, Biden Claims Victory — Power Struggle Ongoing
    Mark Esper's Replacement Consistent With Trump's View Biden 'Wronged His Election', Commentator Says
    Tags:
    ABC, mainstream media, hypocrisy, US, TV, comedian
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse