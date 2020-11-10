'There is a Role for Republicans' in Biden Administration, John McCain's Widow Says

In late September, President Donald Trump dismissed the endorsement of his Democratic rival Joe Biden by Republican Senator John McCain's widow, tweeting that he was "never a fan of John".

The widow of Republican Senator John McCain has told ABC's "The View" that she doesn't rule out a role for Republicans under Biden. On Saturday, the latter was projected as the winner of the 3 November US presidential election.

When asked whether she would consider a role in the administration herself, Cindy McCain said that "most of all right now, what I want is for this country to be no longer divided but work together".

"That's the reason I endorsed Joe", she underscored, adding that part of her work "is to help put good Republicans into places within the administration".

McCain, who is currently working on Biden's transition team, said that "this is an administration that's going to be all-inclusive and there is a role for Republicans in the administration".

"I think what we will see is probably a bit of a change. Our party was almost the party that was the party of inclusion. Years ago […] we were the inclusive ones, we were the party of Abraham Lincoln. And we've gone so far awry on what our values are as Republicans that […] it's time to step back, stop this […] and go back to our core values", she underlined.

Cindy McCain endorsed Biden in a series of tweets in late September, in which she specifically argued that "there's only one candidate in this [presidential election] race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden".

US President Donald Trump was quick to dismiss the endorsement, tweeting that he was "never a fan of John" and that "Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!"

I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request. Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

As a member of the US senate John McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, was a vocal supporter of the US invasions of Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003, the bombing campaigns against Serbia in 1999 and Libya in 2011, also repeatedly advocating military action against Iran.

A long-time Russia critic, McCain often took Trump to task for his foreign policy, while POTUS repeatedly blasted the Arizona Senator for voting "no" on initiatives to repeal the Affordable Care, better known as "Obamacare".

Cindy McCain's remarks come amid reports that projected US President-elect Joe Biden is considering nominating an array of Republicans for posts in the potential new US administration, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman.

Trump, in turn, recently insisted that the election race is "far from over" as he launched a legal battle against "fraudulent votes" allegedly cast in several swing states, in a move that comes as the election's official results are yet to be released.