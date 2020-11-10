Melania Accuses President's Former Aide of Lashing Out Following Allegations She Wants Divorce

Reports about their marriage falling apart have been circulating since the businessman-turned-politician became president in 2016, but every time new allegations appear Melania's aides or she herself dismiss them.

Melania has accused Donald Trump's former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman of "lashing out" at FLOTUS following allegations that Melania desperately wants to divorce the president. "It's disappointing to her that she is lashing out and retaliating in such a self-serving way, especially after all the opportunities given to her by the president", the First Lady's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said commenting on Newman's remarks.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who became famous as a contestant on Donald Trump's show "The Apprentice", recently spoke with Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly. During the interview Newman claimed that Melania and Donald Trump have a very strange relationship and that FLOTUS is counting the minutes until the saga with the presidential election ends so that she can file for divorce.

In addition, Newman alleged that the president may punish his wife if she dares to end their relationship while he is in office. Omarosa claimed that the Republican may even revoke her US citizenship, which she received after marrying the businessman-turned-politician in 2005.

Newman is not the only person to have made allegations about their marriage. Melania's former senior adviser and friend, Stephanie Wolkoff, said that her marriage to Trump is "transactional" and that they sleep in separate bedrooms.

The media has been questioning the president's marriage ever since the news broke about the Republican's alleged extramarital affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels. Reports have been circulating that Melania is unhappy in her marriage and there have been several instances when the First Lady was noticeably cold toward the president.

​Melania, however, has repeatedly refuted allegations and insisted she has a great relationship with Donald Trump, while the Republican said the couple never argues.