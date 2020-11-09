Register
22:11 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Roger Stone accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, left, arrives for his sentencing at U.S. District Court in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

    Photos: Docs Show Roger Stone’s $1.5 Million Tax Liens Forgiven After Presidential Pardon

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    9615
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107901/30/1079013066_0:0:2687:1512_1200x675_80_0_0_2c3fbfea7cbe4bb226769f95ccab87ee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011091081108607-photos-docs-show-roger-stones-15-million-tax-liens-forgiven-after-presidential-pardon/

    Roger Stone, a former adviser for US President Donald Trump’s campaign, has been granted a withdrawal of nearly $1.5 million in federal tax liens after meeting “one or more” elements of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), according to a recent filing by the US Department of the Treasury.

    An October 21 filing from the US Treasury’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) detailed the February 2012 federal tax lien against Stone had been withdrawn due to his satisfying IRC section 6323(j).

    According to the IRC section referenced, the decision to withdraw could be related to Stone’s compliance with an installment agreement or the IRS concluding that the withdrawal would be in the “best interests of the United States and the taxpayer.”

    The court document, stamped by a Miami Beach, Florida, court and republished Monday by reporter Robert Snell, showed the former Trump campaign adviser was hit with liens in 2009 and 2010 for failure to file annual income tax returns for the tax periods ending in December 2007 and December 2008. Together, the liens totaled more than $1 million.

    A second document filed in Florida’s city of Fort Lauderdale showed some $500,000 in additional liens were also withdrawn, bringing the total to $1,493,008.10.

    While Stone’s liens have been withdrawn, the IRS more frequently audits taxpayers in lower income brackets than him.

    The IRS website states those who claim the earned income tax credit (EITC) - “a refundable tax credit for certain people who work and have earned income” - are generally “rural, lower income taxpayers.” Audits of such taxpayers occur because they are more likely to claim the credit.

    Commissioner of Internal Revenue Charles Rettig asserted in a September 2019 letter to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) that it is cheaper for his agency to audit those who claim the EITC than their generally wealthier counterparts.

    “The IRS cannot simply shift examination resources from single issue correspondence audits to more complex higher income audits because of employee experience and skillset,” he wrote. “A GS-8 tax examiner is not trained to conduct a high income, high wealth taxpayer audit.”

    GS-8 refers to the eighth pay grade in the General Schedule (GS) payscale.

    “Congress must fund and the IRS must hire and train appropriate numbers of RAs [revenue agents] to have appropriately balanced coverage across all income levels,” he concluded.

    Stone had his 40-month prison sentence, two-year probation and related $20,000 fine revoked earlier this year via a clemency order signed by the US president.

    He suggested in September that ballots in Nevada be “seized by federal marshals and taken from the state.”

    “They are completely corrupted,” he said, weeks before the presidential election took place on November 3. “No votes should be counted from the state of Nevada if that turns out to be the provable case. Send federal marshals to the Clark County Board of Elections, Mr. President!”

    Related:

    Video: China’s Hong Kong Garrison Performs Live-Fire Drills in Mountains Outside City
    US Police Chief Resigns Over Apparent Calls for Violence Against ‘Marxist Democrats’
    Asymptomatic Patient Shed Infectious COVID-19 Particles For at Least 70 Days - Study
    US Army Adopts SM-6 Naval Missile as New Ground-Launched Weapon
    US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Says Trump ‘100% Within His Rights’ to Tap Legal Options
    Tags:
    Earned Income Tax Credit, income tax, commute, pardon, Donald Trump, Roger Stone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse