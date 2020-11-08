Register
15:51 GMT08 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: In this photo illustration, Mary Trump's new book about U.S. President Donald Trump is on display at a book store on July 14, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough in New York City.

    Mary Trump Claims All POTUS Has Left is 'Breaking Stuff' After Biden Declares Himself Winner

    © AFP 2020 / STEPHANIE KEITH
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081045799_0:91:3072:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_5fa2f729895f2d59e183ac213b151119.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011081081095039-mary-trump-claims-all-potus-has-left-is-breaking-stuff-after-biden-declares-himself-winner/

    Trump earlier condemned Joe Biden for "falsely" proclaiming victory in the presidential race, as ballot counting is continuing in several states. POTUS promised to unleash an array of lawsuits disputing the results of the election in several states over alleged violations during the voting and counting processes.

    The US president's niece, psychologist Mary Trump, has shared in an interview with The Guardian that Donald Trump is not going to concede and that he is probably furious right now over the apparent defeat, citing her "understanding" of the president's persona.

    "All he’s got now is breaking stuff, and he’s going to do that with a vengeance […] He’ll be having meltdowns upon meltdowns right now", Mary Trump said.

    Trump's niece went on to suggest that POTUS would spend the last months of his presidency attempting to "delegitimise the new administration", passing pardons, and issuing executive orders, but she failed to specify whom he might pardon and what orders he could issue. She went on to allege that instead of dealing with the expected defeat, Trump will not deal with it at all and will not facilitate a normal transition of power to a Biden-Harris administration.

    The niece recalled Trump's speech at the end of Election Day on 3 November, in which he predicted violations during the counting process, and called POTUS' statements not only "mendacious", but also "deeply dangerous" since he was questioning the legitimacy of the election.

    "Donald has never won anything legitimately in his entire life, but because he has been so enabled by people along the way, he has never lost anything either. He’s the kind of person who thinks that even if you steal and cheat to win, you deserve to win", Mary Trump, who was long disconnected from Donald Trump's family after an internal feud, claims.

    This is not the first time Mary Trump makes damning remarks about the US president, whose character she claims to know well from when she had connections with Donald Trump's family. In her recent tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough", Mary Trump provides a background for Donald Trump's upbringing in the family and tries to analyse how it affected his persona. Namely, she alleged that the attitude and actions of the former family patriarch, Fred Trump Sr., whom she diagnosed as being a high-functioning sociopath, limited the development of Donald Trump's psychological capacity.

    The president himself has dismissed the allegations made by Mary Trump in her book, saying that she was a "seldom seen niece" who knows little about him and was speaking "untruthful things" about his parents.

    An American flag and banner cover a car, part of a convoy to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem to show support for U.S. President Donald Trump, ahead of the upcoming U.S. election, near Sho'eva, Israel October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Israeli Media Claims Jerusalem Municipality Offered Trump a Job as Biden Projected to Win Presidency

    Mary Trump's new allegations regarding POTUS come as his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, has declared himself the winner in the presidential election. Donald Trump has disputed Biden's claims and insists that the presidential race is "far from over". He has promised to contest the results of the voting in several states, citing the alleged violations during the voting and counting processes that purportedly "stole the election" from him.

    Related:

    POTUS' Niece Mary Trump Claims Her Uncle Has 'Ruined the Family Name', Says Plans to Take New One
    ‘Holy S***, Mary. You're Stacked’: Niece Claims Trump Ogled Her Body in Forthcoming Tell-All Book
    Jared Kushner Has Reportedly Spoken to Trump About Conceding Defeat to Biden
    'It's Not Over': Netizens Divided Over SNL's Election Special With Trump Dubbed 'Loser'
    Israeli Media Claims Jerusalem Municipality Offered Trump a Job as Biden Projected to Win Presidency
    Biden Will Reportedly Rely Heavily on Executive Orders to Reverse Many of Trump's Policies
    Mary Trump's Claim Trump Paid Shapiro to Take SATs Does Not Fit Timeline, Shapiro's Wife Reveals
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Mary Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse