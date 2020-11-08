Mary Trump Claims All POTUS Has Left is 'Breaking Stuff' After Biden Declares Himself Winner

Trump earlier condemned Joe Biden for "falsely" proclaiming victory in the presidential race, as ballot counting is continuing in several states. POTUS promised to unleash an array of lawsuits disputing the results of the election in several states over alleged violations during the voting and counting processes.

The US president's niece, psychologist Mary Trump, has shared in an interview with The Guardian that Donald Trump is not going to concede and that he is probably furious right now over the apparent defeat, citing her "understanding" of the president's persona.

"All he’s got now is breaking stuff, and he’s going to do that with a vengeance […] He’ll be having meltdowns upon meltdowns right now", Mary Trump said.

Trump's niece went on to suggest that POTUS would spend the last months of his presidency attempting to "delegitimise the new administration", passing pardons, and issuing executive orders, but she failed to specify whom he might pardon and what orders he could issue. She went on to allege that instead of dealing with the expected defeat, Trump will not deal with it at all and will not facilitate a normal transition of power to a Biden-Harris administration.

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

The niece recalled Trump's speech at the end of Election Day on 3 November, in which he predicted violations during the counting process, and called POTUS' statements not only "mendacious", but also "deeply dangerous" since he was questioning the legitimacy of the election.

"Donald has never won anything legitimately in his entire life, but because he has been so enabled by people along the way, he has never lost anything either. He’s the kind of person who thinks that even if you steal and cheat to win, you deserve to win", Mary Trump, who was long disconnected from Donald Trump's family after an internal feud, claims.

This is not the first time Mary Trump makes damning remarks about the US president, whose character she claims to know well from when she had connections with Donald Trump's family. In her recent tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough", Mary Trump provides a background for Donald Trump's upbringing in the family and tries to analyse how it affected his persona. Namely, she alleged that the attitude and actions of the former family patriarch, Fred Trump Sr., whom she diagnosed as being a high-functioning sociopath, limited the development of Donald Trump's psychological capacity.

The president himself has dismissed the allegations made by Mary Trump in her book, saying that she was a "seldom seen niece" who knows little about him and was speaking "untruthful things" about his parents.

Mary Trump's new allegations regarding POTUS come as his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, has declared himself the winner in the presidential election. Donald Trump has disputed Biden's claims and insists that the presidential race is "far from over". He has promised to contest the results of the voting in several states, citing the alleged violations during the voting and counting processes that purportedly "stole the election" from him.