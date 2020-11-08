Former Adult Actress Mia Khalifa Taunts Trump Outside White House

Former adult actress Mia Khalifa has posted a video on Instagram with a teasing message for President Donald Trump. The footage shows the young woman dressed in pyjamas and wearing a medicinal mask near the White House. She then approaches the person filming the video with a cup in her and says: "Do you think he has any sugar?”
In the caption to the post, Khalifa, whose real name is Sarah Joe Chamoun, also praised residents of Washington, DC for supporting Democrat Joe Biden in the election, before taking another jab at Donald Trump.
"93% for Biden in DC. Bro, your own HOA voted you out... SO PROUD OF MY CITY!!” read the caption, which included the hashtag #badneighborsnotwelcome.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
In a cross-post on Twitter Khalifa wrote expressed hope that Trump will soon be replaced by Joe Biden writing: "Moving trucks should arrive any day by now".
After a short career in porn, which made her one of the most popular actresses in the industry, Khalifa dabbled in sports as a commentator and became a vlogger. Recently, the 27-year-old started a campaign against adult film companies, which she says exploit young girls, and she has also been engaged in fundraising for the victims of August's devastating Beirut blast.
