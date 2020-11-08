At Least 3 People Injured in Virginia Shooting, Police at 'Very Active Scene', Urge to Avoid Area

The police department revealed that there has been a shooting incident in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday.
According to police, the incident occurred near Lynnhaven Mall, between the Lynnhaven Mall Loop and North Lynnhaven Shopping Center, resulting in three casualties.
The victims have been transported to the hospital. Police have not elaborated on their condition.
The scene is described as "very active" and people are asked to avoid the area.
VBPD on scene of a shooting near Lynnhaven Mall between Lynnhaven Mall Loop and North Lynnhaven Shopping Center. 3 victims have been transported to local hospitals. This is a very active scene, avoid the area. More to follow when Info is available. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/OcQQZxwIFn— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 8, 2020
According to local media, it is the third shooting incident in the area recently. In September, a shooting took place in the vicinity of the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Avenger Drive, by the Lynnhaven Mall.
No further details about today's shooting have been made available.
