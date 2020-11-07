Netizens Slam AOC for Wanting to Create Online Archive of Posts by ‘Trump Sycophants’

AOC has become the target for much Republican and Conservative ire over what many feel to be her radical policy proposals and unremitting attacks against President Trump and his supporters.

Democrat Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is being condemned for calling upon her Twitter followers to make an archive of social media postings by “Trump sycophants” who may later try to distance themselves from the president as his electoral defeat appears all but certain.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Ms. Cortez, popularly known by her initials AOC, Tweeted on Friday November 6.

“I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” she added.

However, a number of Netizens were quick to launch attacks on the idea.

You are the reason so many of us are terrified for this country. — RunningBoston&Beyond (@runbostonbeyond) November 6, 2020

That’s mature of you AOC. That will surely help unite the country and bring more people to your cause. Good grief — GrillzMafia (@jaygrillz) November 6, 2020

Wait so is this that if we voted for Trump you’re going to add us to a list and come track us down? So for the simple fact that were part of the different political party than you. You have the right to put us in the accountability project? — Matthew South (@MatthewSouth14) November 6, 2020

I'm not one, but I'll gladly stand with them against the type of vileness you seem to be implying here. #archiveme — Charles Heard (@chuckheard2) November 7, 2020

I will be deleting exactly nothing and you can take every word of my every public statement to the bank you conniving little Stalinist beanie baby — Klavan Squarebeard, first of his name (@SpencerKlavan) November 6, 2020

Ms. Cortez appears to have deleted a response to her initial Tweet by Michael Simon, a campaign staffer for former president Barack Obama, who pasted a link to a website called The Trump Accountability Project. The site appears aimed at trying to publicly shame those lawmakers and White House staffers who have stood with the president throughout his four years in office.

“The world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the site says.

President Trump appears to be on course for a one-term tenure, as his Democratic Party contender, Joseph R. Biden, has slightly surpassed him in the decisive battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.