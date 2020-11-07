Defamation Lawsuit Against Jeff Bezos Over Leaked Nudes Scandal Dismissed by Judge

California Judge John Doyle dismissed a defamation lawsuit against the world's richest man earlier this week, according to The Wall Street Journal. The judge noted that the allegations of Bezos accusing Sanchez of leaking his private photos, are baseless, brushing them off as hearsay. A lawyer for Michael Sanchez, Tom Warren stated that an appeal will be filed over the decision.
The leak of private photos and messages exposed Bezos' affair with Lauren Sanchez while he was still married to MacKenzie Bezos, whom he divorced soon afterward.
According to Michael Sanchez, a security consultant hired by the billionaire spread false statements that Sanchezhad provided the photos to the press. The businessman, however, said in court filings that he never accused his girlfriend's brother of leaking the said photos.
At the same time, a lawyer for Lauren Sanchez said that Michael had committed a "deep and unforgivable betrayal".
