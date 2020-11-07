Video: Helicopter Transporting Donated Heart Crashes on Top of California Hospital

According to the Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California (USC), located in the center of Los Angeles, two of its medical staff, along with the pilot, were on board the aircraft carrying the donated heart.

On Friday, a private air ambulance helicopter crashed on the roof of the Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California while attempting to land at the medical centre.

As a result of the incident, a pilot of the helicopter was injured and is receiving medical help nearby.

Two medical workers onboard the aircraft delivering the donated heart were been injured and, according to the hospital administration, the donated heart was undamaged and subsequently safely transplanted.

Hospital officials pointed out that nobody else around or inside the hospital was injured as a result of the crash on top of the building. They also said that patient care was not disrupted.

A video showing the moments before the ambulance helicopter failed its landing attempt was posted on the Internet.

An employee inside the #KeckHospital building where a helicopter crashed on its helipad says he felt the building shake and saw debris flying outside. His coworker shared this video with me. @LAFD says it was transporting a heart. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/PPEWzOTL6e — Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) November 7, 2020

Drone footage of the accident aftermath has been released as well.

Helicopter crashes at Keck Hospital in Boyle Heights #noinjuries Pilot ok. Was making a landing - transporting heart ( unsure to or from) pic.twitter.com/8Jh4hzsjxi — Tim Conway Jr Show (@ConwayShow) November 6, 2020

Helicopter crash landing at ⁦@KeckMedUSC⁩ - luckily everyone is ok but delivering this heart transplant had its challenges. ⁦⁦@fox5sandiego⁩ pic.twitter.com/O190adF2zb — Tim Conway Jr Show (@ConwayShow) November 7, 2020

According to The Los Angeles Times, Norfolk Street, between Soto Street and San Pablo Street, was closed as authorities investigate the incident.

“The aircraft is stable on its side, on the helipad,” a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in a statement quoted by the publication. “There does not appear to be a significant fuel leak.”

I’m told people found debris from the helicopter outside. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/ivHl7oP9RP — Christine Kim (@ChristineNBCLA) November 7, 2020

The reason for the crash is not known.