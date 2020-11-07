Video: Nine-Hour Manhunt For Wisconsin Police Shooter Ends With Swift Arrest

Law enforcement officers in Wisconsin revealed that a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Delafield, Wisconsin, was taken into custody in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the shooting occurred.
The video shared in social media revealed the moment of the arrest, showing several officers of SWAT team surrounding the suspect, who was identified as Nathanael Benton of Fargo, as the latter drops to his knees and lays down on the ground as officers place his hands behind his back.
The manhunt lasted some nine hours, and it also was revealed that Benton was wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota.
Earlier on Thursday, the 23-year-old fired multiple shots at two police officers who approached him near a Holiday Inn in Delafield, Wisconsin, striking both. The officers were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and Benton fled the scene.
