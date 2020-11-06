Register
23:45 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon waits to be introduced during an ideas festival sponsored by The Economist, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in New York. Bannon said he's surprised the #MeToo movement hasn't had more impact on corporate America.

    Lawyer Leaves Steve Bannon After Latter Suggests Beheading Wray, Fauci

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081071296_0:0:3073:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_59ac52d1e92b8c14dd90ec91e9928c29.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011061081071326-lawyer-leaves-steve-bannon-after-latter-suggests-beheading-wray-fauci/

    Bannon, a former White House official and a long-time Trump supporter, faced an instant backlash and the banning of his Twitter account after saying on a podcast episode that he would put the heads of White House top infection specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray on pikes for public display.

    A lawyer long employed by Steve Bannon, William A. Burck, has filed a letter to the court revealing that he is stepping down from his position of working with Bannon and noting that the latter is now seeking a new attorney.

    “Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw", Burck's letter to the judge said.

    Burck defended Bannon in a Manhattan federal court after the latter was charged with wire fraud and money laundering. Burck's move to withdraw from the position comes one day after Bannon suggested decapitating Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and FBI Director Christopher Wray. 

    ​On 5 November, Bannon's Twitter account was banned following suggestions made during his live show, where he said he would behead Fauci and Wray.

    "Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man," Bannon asserted. "I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I'd put their heads on pikes, right, I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you're gone", Bannon said in an episode of his podcast "Bannon's War Room".

    After this comment, Bannon instantly received a wave of condemnation, accusing him of "inciting violence" and "threatening domestic terrorism". According to Twitter, the @WarRoomPandemic account has been suspended "for violating the Twitter rules, specifically our policy on the glorification of violence".

    According to a YouTube spokesman, Alex Joseph, cited by The New York Times, the video of the podcast episode in which Bannon made the beheading suggestion has also been removed from YouTube.

    “We’ve removed this video for violating our policy against inciting violence,” Joseph said. “We will continue to be vigilant as we enforce our policies in the postelection period.”

    A loyal Trump supporter, Bannon was formerly a chief strategist in the Trump administration before being fired by the president. In August, he was charged with fraud, after, according to federal prosecutors, Bannon and three others used cash received for a "We Build the Wall" fundraising campaign in an "inconsistent way".

    Bannon pled not guilty to the accusations and was later released on a $5 million bond, pending trial.

    Related:

    Trump Will Be Back in 2024 If He Loses November Vote, White House Ex-Strategist Bannon Predicts
    Twitter Suspends Steve Bannon's Account Soon After 'Heads on Pikes' Comments
    Twitter CEO Dorsey Should Be Arrested For 'Suppressing' Trump's Free Speech, Steve Bannon Says
    Tags:
    lawyer, Christopher Wray, Anthony Fauci, Twitter, Stephen Bannon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman dressed as a nurse struts in a crowd gathered during Halloween night at a shopping district in Beijing on Saturday, 31 October 2020. Although Halloween is not traditionally celebrated in China, some residents in the Chinese capital took the time to dress up for a bit of fun.
    This Week in Pictures: 31 October - 6 November
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse