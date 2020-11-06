Protesters Gather in Philadelphia as Vote-Counting in US Election Continues

Watch a live broadcast from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where people are gathering for a protest as the vote-counting in US presidential election continues.
Earlier on Friday, Edison Research reported that in Pennsylvania, Biden has been leading Trump by 6,737 Votes, with counting still continuing.
Donald Trump took to Twitter to react to the latest election results in the state, by claiming that "Philadelphia has got a rotten history on election integrity".
