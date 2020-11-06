Video: Black Lives Matter Rally Starts in Manhattan, Police Begin to Detain Activists

The demonstrators are carrying many flags of the BLM and LGBT movements and chanting the slogan “Black lives matter!” as well as other remarks critical of President Donald Trump and police.
The rally was held in a peaceful manner, but, later, one of the police officers asked an activist not to film him with a phone camera. The latter turned out aggressive and is said to hit the police officer with his phone. The incident sparked clashes between the demonstrators and police, with officers detaining the most aggressive activists.
Police detain protesters at a rally staged by the BLM movement in New York's Manhattan #BLM #USAelection2020 pic.twitter.com/loPvXwgRYV— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) November 6, 2020
Acab chant in Manhattan as protesters gathered for black trans lives move past Washington square pic.twitter.com/GhpiblRvm8— Scott Heins (@scottheins) November 6, 2020
Another arrest. “Bitch where are my shoes?!?” pic.twitter.com/iYPfEnqAVW— Scott Heins (@scottheins) November 6, 2020
The United States held the presidential election on Tuesday, but the final results remain unclear as several states are still counting ballots.
