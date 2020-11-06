Register
00:55 GMT06 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A screenshot from a video of a woman spitting in the face of a New York City Police Department sergeant on 4 November 2020 during a “Count Every Vote” protest in the West Village neighborhood of the borough of Manhattan, New York City, following the US 2020 presidential election.

    Woman Charged With Spitting in NYPD Cop's Face Claims Police Were ‘Attacking People’

    © Photo : Twitter / @elizameryl
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081038033_0:0:1280:721_1200x675_80_0_0_93f5b6b30fe6485448659a4b33d0b07b.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011061081038010-woman-charged-with-spitting-in-nypd-cops-face-claims-police-were-attacking-people/

    On late Wednesday, the New York City Police Department made dozens of arrests among participants of a “Count Every Vote” demonstration that took place in the city. The department charged at least 57 protesters with various counts, including a woman who was charged with spitting in an NYPD sergeant’s face.

    Devina Singh, a US woman arrested and charged earlier on Wednesday over spitting in the face of a New York City Police Department sergeant during a “Count Every Vote” protest in the West Village neighborhood of the borough of Manhattan, justified her behaviour as a reaction to police “attacking people”.

    Singh, who was later released by a New York court and given a desk appearance ticket, gave her story in a statement to The New York Post.

    “They hit us with their bikes repeatedly […] and started attacking people,” she told the publication by phone, following her release.

    In a video of the incident shared on social media, however, the suspect appears to have verbally insulted the NYPD sergeant before spitting into his face.

    Retweeting a video of the incident, the NYPD denounced the woman's behaviour, noting that such actions against law enforcement officers “will not be tolerated”.

    “Actions like this will not be tolerated,” the New York Police Department said. “Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested.”

    On late Wednesday, one day following the 2020 presidential election in the United States, New York police charged over 57 protesters with crimes in the wake of a “Count Every Vote” demonstration that took place in the city. The list of suspects included two people who allegedly punched police officers, as well Singh.

    The Count Every Vote demonstration was reportedly triggered by US President Donald Trump’s Wednesday request to stop counting ballots received by mail after Election Day by claiming that those votes are not legal. The Trump re-election campaign is currently challenging counting those votes in court, as the nation awaits the final results of the 3 November race.

    At the present time, Democratic candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden is leading the Republican president in the popular vote by over 3.5 million votes, as well as leading in electoral votes. Biden has 264 out of the 270 electoral votes needed to secure a White House win, while Trump has only 214 votes. The eyes of the nation are looking toward a handful of uncalled states that are expected to decide who will be the country’s new president.

    Related:

    'Democratic Message of Tolerance?' Netizens Gag as Comedian Re-Tweets Trump Severed Head Pic
    'Stop the Count': Trump Says Every Vote Coming in After Election Day Won't Be Counted
    Shadowy Group Allied With BLM Threatens Unrest, Takeover of Gov’t Buildings if Trump Doesn’t Concede
    Michigan State Secretary's Website Shows Trump in the Lead as Media Claims Biden's Victory
    Miami Rapper Lil Pump Confident of Trump Re-Election, Calls on Fans to ‘Remain Calm’
    Tags:
    NYPD, New York City, New York, US Election 2020, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Post-Election Protests Flare Up in US
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse