21:54 GMT05 November 2020
    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about 2020 U.S. presidential election results Wilmington, Delaware

    Photo: No-Fly Zone Implemented Around Biden's Delaware Home as US Election Call Nears

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    by
    112
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081034720_0:0:3318:1866_1200x675_80_0_0_59f46b816eec1b826777699b8a568f21.jpg
    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) around the hometown of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, ordering aircraft to avoid an area in Wilmington, Delaware, as the former US vice president’s campaign nears the necessary 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House.

    The FAA announced in a Wednesday Notice to Airmen that the no-fly zone - spanning 1 nautical mile in radius - will remain active over Biden’s Delaware home until November 7.

    Citing “special security reasons,” the notice detailed that pilots are not permitted to fly over the defined area - unless extraordinary circumstances, such as an emergency landing, prevent compliance.

    While the federal transportation agency did not provide an explicit reason for the no-fly zone, the FAA directive has traditionally been extended to the presidential and vice-presidential nominees of both parties.

    US President Donald Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) were all provided TFRs around their primary residences on November 8, 2016, the day of that year’s election.

    The no-fly zones around Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York, home and Kaine’s Richmond, Virginia, residence were promptly lifted around 5 p.m. EST on November 9, 2016.

    At the time, President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence had their full-time TFRs in effect until the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2017.

    The primary no-fly zone designated for Trump was around the Trump Tower in New York City’s Manhattan.

    Some have speculated the FAA’s Wednesday TFR issuance to Biden came in anticipation of his campaign’s expected victory.

    However, the no-fly-zone around the former vice president’s residence expires on Saturday. Furthermore, the TFR’s period appears to be based on the lagging results of the current US presidential election.

    As of this article’s publication, Biden and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have obtained 264 Electoral College votes, compared to Trump and Pence’s 214.

    If Biden’s campaign accumulates the necessary 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidential election, new TFRs will presumably be issued for both him and Harris through the January inauguration.

