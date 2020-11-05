Free Speech, What’s That? Dem Lawmakers Ramp Up Calls to Suspend Trump’s Twitter Account

The president’s Twitter account has already been subjected to ‘soft’ censorship, with the social media giant hiding about a third of his tweets Wednesday behind a “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and may be misleading” wall and slapping others with disclaimers.

A growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers and liberal-leaning public figures, journalists and activists has called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump’s account.

“Suspend his account, @Twitter. This is pure disinformation. Valid votes are being counted. This is America, not Russia,” Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly wrote, responding to a tweet by the president accusing Democratic-led states of eating into his lead in key battleground states via illegal “surprise ballot dumps.”

Suspend his account, @Twitter. This is pure disinformation. Valid votes are being counted.



This is America, not Russia. https://t.co/6XuKMxWagg — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) November 4, 2020

“Right now, the President’s Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip. It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted,” Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline suggested.

Right now, the President's Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip. It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 4, 2020

The representatives’ sentiments were echoed by other blue check Democrat-supporting personalities, with some users ‘explaining’ that locking Trump out of his account would help ensure the “protection of our democracy.”

The president's @Twitter account is, right now, a threat to American democracy. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 4, 2020

For the protection of our Democracy, I request that @Jack and @TwitterSafety would lock out @realDonaldTrump's account until we have a clear winner in this election. #ElectionResults2020 #EleccionesUSA2020 — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 5, 2020

Trump is constantly tweeting lies right now, spreading disinformation about the election results.



Retweet if you think it is time for @Twitter to suspend his account until the results are clear. — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) November 4, 2020

The suspension requests follow previous appeals by Democrats, most famously by Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, to block the president’s Twitter account. Harris had made suspending Trump’s Twitter a major plank of her short-lived presidential campaign.

Twitter dismissed Harris’s request at the time, saying the tweets she cited as justification for the deletion of Trump’s account “do not violate our policies against abusive behaviour, targeted harassment, or violence on the service.” Harris continued to urge her fellow Democratic candidates for president to pledge to support for her effort to stop Trump on Twitter before dropping out of the race in December 2019.

Twitter has flagged about a third of Trump’s tweets Wednesday and Thursday with a disclaimer reading “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” and added a series of multi-coloured exclamation point-laden labels including a link reading “Learn about Us 2020 election security efforts.”

Trump and the Republicans have repeatedly accused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of censorship in recent weeks, especially after the company blocked users from sharing a story by the New York Post about Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s alleged corrupt dealings in Ukraine between 2014 and 2019.

In mid-October, Reston-Virginia-based media content analysis group Media Research Center discovered that Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts had been subjected to censorship over 60 times since 2018, while Biden’s accounts saw zero instances of censorship against them during the same period.