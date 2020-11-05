Watch 'Night Crew' Protesters Clash With Police in Denver Over Election Results

"Night crew", a group that comprises hundreds of election protesters, clashed with police in Denver on Wednesday after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to win Colorado state.
Protesters can be seen smashing several windows. Police officers responded with tear gas and pepper balls while forming lines and detaining protesters.
According to the Denver Police Department, four arrests have been made so far.
The presidential race between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump remains too close to call, with votes still being counted. While 270 electoral votes are required for the win, Biden has so far secured 264 votes, while Trump has 214 votes.
