Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Halt Ballot Counting in Michigan

"As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be," Bill Stepien, US President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement.
The statement notes that the Trump campaign has not been provided access to counting locations to observe the counting process, which is guaranteed by Michigan law.
"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," the statement adds.
"We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else," the statement continues.
The latest data by AP shows that Michigan is currently leaning blue, with 96% of votes counted.
The fate of the US presidency appears to be in the hand of three battleground states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Currently, Biden is leading in the tight presidential race with 248 electoral votes, according to AP. Trump is trailing behind with 214 electoral votes.
