Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits to Stop Ballot Counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania

US President Donald Trump's campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit to halt ballot counting in Michigan and has also taken legal action to change the ballot receipt deadline in Pennsylvania.

"As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be," Bill Stepien, US President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement.

The statement notes that the Trump campaign has not been provided access to counting locations to observe the counting process, which is guaranteed by Michigan law.

​"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," the statement adds.

"We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else," the statement continues.

The latest data by AP shows that Michigan is currently leaning blue, with 99% of votes counted.

​Pennsylvania Lawsuits

In a separate statement, Trump's campaign team said it has taken legal action over the "Pennsylvania Supreme Court's unlawful extension of the mail-in ballot receipt deadline," the "hiding of ballot counting and processing" and Pennsylvania Democrats' attempt to break the Help America Vote Act.

In a call with reporters, Stepien also reportedly said that "We are declaring a victory in Pennsylvania."

The fate of the US presidency appears to be in the hand of two other battleground states: Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Currently, Biden is leading in the tight presidential race with 248 electoral votes, according to AP. Trump is trailing behind with 214 electoral votes.