Register
16:39 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    David Andahl.

    North Dakota Republican Candidate for State Legislature Dies of Covid, Wins Race Anyway

    © Photo : Facebook / David Andahl
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/04/1081001615_0:30:2049:1182_1200x675_80_0_0_7e332ce8a5beb68077f482ed7a893bcf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011041081001906-north-dakota-republican-candidate-for-state-legislature-dies-of-covid-wins-race-anyway/

    The sparsely populate state in the US Midwest has witnessed an uptick in coronavirus cases since the summer, with nearly 47,200 cases and 561 deaths reported since the health emergency began in March.

    David Andahl, a Republican candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives, won his race Tuesday night despite dying of coronavirus-related complications nearly a month ago.

    Andahl, 55 years old when he died in hospital on October 5, was elected to represent the state’s 8th district in the 94 member state legislature together with Dave Nehring, another Republican.

    According to the unofficial results put out by state election officials, Andahl handily defeated his Democratic rivals Kathrin Volochenko and Linda Babb, winning 35.53 percent of the vote in the ‘vote for 2’ race compared to Volochenko and Babb’s 11.42 percent and 9.88 percent, respectively. Nehring took another 40.72 percent. 16,609 people cast ballots.

    Described by his mother as someone who wanted to make things better for farmers and coal miners, Andahl remained on the ballot despite his death due to a law which says that ballots could not be changed after early mail-in voting began in late September.

    A week after Andahl’s death, North Dakota’s attorney general ruled that the Republican Party would be allowed to appoint a placeholder to take his place until a special election could be held to replace him.

    According to the Bismarck Tribune, Andahl served on the Burleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission for 16 years, eight years of that as its chairman. He was a cattle rancher and land developer by trade.

    North Dakota has long been a solid Republican stronghold, last voting Democrat in 1964 for President Lyndon Johnson, and before that for Franklin Roosevelt in 1932 and 1936. The state’s three electoral college votes went to Trump in both 2016 and 2020. Republican Governor Doug Burgum handily won his reelection bid with over 69 percent of the vote on Tuesday, while House of Representatives lawmaker Kelly Armstrong won her race by a similar margin.

    Related:

    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States
    US Launched Cyber Attacks on Russia and Iran ‘to Prevent Election Interference’, Report Claims
    Biden Campaign Hosts Election Protection Briefing as Vote Count Continues in US Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse