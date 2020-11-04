Four People Reportedly Stabbed in Altercation Near White House in Washington

The attack comes on the heels of Tuesday's contentious presidential election, which saw non-scalable fencing erected around the White House for extra security as local authorities braced for violence.

Three men and a woman received non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to hospital following an altercation near the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue Northwest, two blocks from the White House, early Wednesday morning, the DC Police Department has reported.

Police are asking residents to be on the look out for two African American male suspect and one African American female suspect, with the latter believed to be armed with a knife.

Police sources told NBC News that the attack took place at about 3:20 am local time. According to unconfirmed reports, the female victim is Bevelyn Beatty, a black conservative activist and Trump supporter.

NBC News Washington desk correspondent Tom Lynch says police have told him that the victims were associated with the Proud Boys, a far-right, anti-immigration group of self-described "pro-Western chauvinists" created in 2016 which supports Trump. The president explicitly condemned the group last month.

The victims reportedly told police that their attackers were associated with Black Lives Matter, a liberal-left group which recently gained national and global media attention and noteriety after organizing protests, some of them violent, in the wake of the police killing of an unarmed black Minneapolis man in May 2020.

Wednesday morning's stabbing incident took place less than 300 meters from the White House Grounds, and less than 200 meters from the nearby Lafayette Square, which saw clashes this past summer between BLM activists and police.

Beatty later posted a video of herself from hospital on social media, saying she had been attacked and stabbed by "young kids who were looking for trouble," and confirming that she had been stabbed in the back three times.

Unauthenticated footage of the altercation has been posted to social media.

The stabbing incident comes in the wake of protests in Washington DC Tuesday night amid the counting of ballots from Tuesday's presidential and congressional elections. Three persons were arrested in the demonstrations, which authorities said remained 'largely peaceful', with estimates that several thousand protesters had gathered outside the White House and other areas of the capital.