‘So Disappointed’: Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Reportedly Breaks up With Rapper Over Trump Endorsement

In late October, the American rapper revealed his endorsement of US President Donald Trump’s re-election, after he posted an image on social media of himself with the commander-in-chief at Trump’s resort in Doral, Florida, praising his criminal reforms.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.’s girlfriend Denise Bidot, a plus-size 34-year-old American model, broke with the US musician, otherwise known as Lil Wayne, over his endorsement last week of US Republican President Donald Trump ahead of the country's 2020 presidential election, MTO News reported on Tuesday, citing one of the model’s friends.

The source pointed out to the outlet that the main reason Bidot dumped the artist was that “she - CANNOT DATE a Trump supporter”. The model, a US citizen of Dominican origins, is said to be a strong supporter of the Democratic nominee, former US Vice President Joe Biden.

“[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She's so disappointed in him,” a friend of Lil Wayne's ex-girlfriend told MTO News. “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

TMZ reported that the two had initially stopped following each other on Instagram, where their relationship first came to the light in summer. Later, Bidot deleted her account on the social platform.

“Sometimes love just isn't enough,” read the plus-size model’s last post Instagram before the account was taken down.

On Thursday, Lil Wayne posted on Twitter a photo of him with Trump at the president’s resort in Doral, Florida, saying that they had a “great meeting”. Trump retweeted Weezy’s post.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” Lil Wayne wrote.