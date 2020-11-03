Register
22:19 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    National Guard Units Activated in 16 US States Ahead of Possible Post-Election Unrest

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080976250_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_68b65e480a5cb42968253b8d95d3e527.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011031080976477-national-guard-units-activated-in-16-us-states-ahead-of-possible-post-election-unrest/

    In more than a dozen US states, governors have activated some of their National Guard units in case of large-scale civil unrest in the aftermath of the Tuesday presidential election.

    According to a rolling count by the Military Times, more than 3,600 national guardsmen across the US have been activated in conjunction with the US elections on Tuesday, with duties ranging from cybersecurity to preparing to put down unrest if the situation warrants it.

    In Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming, guardsmen have been activated, and they stand ready to be activated in many other places, including Washington, DC.

    "We are not on any standby status; however, we continue to stand ready should a request [be] approved," Capt. Tinashe Machona, a spokesperson for the DC Guard, told Military.com on Tuesday. The entire 1,800-person guard was previously activated in June alongside thousands of federal guardsmen sent by US President Donald Trump to crush militant protests against police violence and white supremacy in the nation’s capital.

    The White House, too, is preparing for violence by re-erecting a “non-scalable” fence around the grounds of the entire presidential mansion like that put up in June.

    In some states, the guardsmen are in plain clothes and stationed at polling stations to fill gaps in election workers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; in others, they are performing cybersecurity functions. However, in Pennsylvania, the guard had already been activated to deal with mass protests in Philadelphia touched off last week by the police killing of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old mentally ill Black man who was shot by city police when he reportedly approached them with a knife.

    However, some of the mobilizations were admittedly made purely for precaution’s sake. 

    “At this time we are aware of no specific or credible threats to election sites in Massachusetts,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a Monday news release announcing Governor Charlie Baker’s readying of 1,000 state guardsmen to be called up.

    “We continue to monitor all available intelligence and will maintain an enhanced operational posture for Election Day and beyond, and will be prepared to assist in any situations that arise in order to protect public safety and the rights of all our citizens,” Mason added.

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a two-day state of emergency on Monday, creating a unified command of state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and city police in the state’s largest city of Portland, and putting the state National Guard on a 48-hour standby.

    "Violence is never the answer," she said at a Monday news conference. "Voter intimidation and political violence will not be tolerated. Not from the left, not from the right, not from the center."

    Related:

    US Joint Chiefs Chairman Assures Generals, Media No Military Involvement in Vote Coming, Reports Say
    FBI to Probe Mysterious Robocalls Urging US Voters to Stay Home on Election Day
    Federal Judge Orders Mass Scouring of US Postal Facilities to Secure Leftover Ballots
    Tags:
    unrest, US Election 2020, mobilization, National Guard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse