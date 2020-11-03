US Joint Chiefs Chairman Assures Generals, Media No Military Involvement in Vote Coming, Reports Say

Milley held his off-the-record video call with the officers, including two other four-star generals - the highest serving rank in the US military - and network anchors to discourage speculation about potential military involvement in the US election process, the report said.
Milley told the anchors that the armed forces would take no role whatsoever in any peaceful transfer of power, the report said. The reported video call was unprecedented in modern US history. A spokesman for Milley and the other generals involved in the video call refused to make any comment on the report.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told Trevor Noah, host of the nationally broadcast Daily Show, that he was absolutely convinced the military would "escort" President Donald Trump from the White House if he refused to leave office after losing today's presidential election, the report said.
