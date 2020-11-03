Register
03:54 GMT03 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as a Kazakh TV reporter known as 'Borat', holds a boomerang as he mingles with fans in Sydney November 13, 2006 during the Australian premiere of his film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

    Borat Explains in Satirical Pre-Election Message Why US Women Should Not Vote on Election Day

    © REUTERS / David Gray
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    145
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/03/1080962338_0:0:2662:1497_1200x675_80_0_0_39157dc0e4ede34af72799e6cc6cbe30.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011031080962311-borat-explains-in-satirical-pre-election-message-why-us-women-should-not-vote-on-election-day/

    In a few hours, Americans will cast their votes in the country’s 2020 presidential election, choosing between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and the Democratic candidate and former vice president, Joe Biden. Accordingly, the Borat character, played by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, tells US women why they should not vote.

    Borat Sagdiyev, a satirical fictional character played by British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, on Monday delivered a message to American women voters, calling on them not to cast their voices on tomorrow’s presidential election.

    In a video message released on Monday on his official Twitter account, the film character quipped that women should not vote because, “if you do, then glorious premier Trump will lose”.

    “This is an important message. Womens [sic], do not vote tomorrow!” the fictional Kazakh journalist, Borat, stated. “We hear if you do, then glorious premier Trump will lose.”

    Borat explains his message, detailing that his reasoning behind the plea is that women “are attracted by dangerous ideas like honesty, fairness, and consent”.

    “This is because, like moths into a fire, you ladies are attracted by dangerous ideas like honesty, fairness, and consent,” the satirical character said. “Do not believe Democrat lies that premier Trump do not like womens [sic]. He really like them. Twenty six accusers cannot all be lying. He value [sic] ladies very much: up to $180,000, if they’re really pretty.”

    Borat insisted that if Trump is re-elected, American women could receive a similar amount of money in accordance with the “Trump’s trickle down economy”.

    “Premier Trump very pro womens [sic]. As he’s made clear, your body, his choice,” Borat said in the 69-second clip.

    Concluding his pre-election message, Borat stated that Tuesday’s vote is “the most important election of our lifetime”, calling on women to leave that important choice to the men.

    “Womens [sic] in US&A, this is the most important election of our lifetime. So leave it to the man,” he said.

    Cohen’s Borat film character has gathered a lot of attention over the past few weeks ahead of the US general election, after his new ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ featured controversial clips of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, appearing to act salaciously in front of a fictional female journalist. He also got slammed by the president following the release of the new Borat movie, which sees individuals close to the White House portrayed in embarrassing situations.

    Celebrities are primarily throwing their voices in favour of the Democratic candidate in the upcoming US presidential election, as the Election Day is set to take place on Tuesday, 3 November.

    Related:

    What Do Porn and US VP Pence Have in Common? Recently-Announced Title of Borat Sequel to Reveal
    'America and Kazakhstan First!' Borat Praises Trump in Promo for New Film
    Sacha Baron Cohen Rips Twitter With Mock Borat Account, Ridiculing Trump
    Story of 'Trump-Suit Borat' Bursting Into Pence's CPAC Speech From Toilet Hideout Unveiled by Media
    Video: Blow-Up Borat Sails Back Onto the Screen in Toronto and London
    Tags:
    election day, voters, US Election 2020, US, Sacha Baron Cohen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse