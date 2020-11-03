Jerry Falwell Jr., Wife Allegedly Played by Pointing at Students They Would Like to Have Sex With

In August, Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University, after a Miami pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, revealed that he carried on an affair with Falwell’s wife, Becki, for years, in which the former president watched them have sex. Falwell denied his involvement, claiming that he found out only after his wife demanded a divorce.

Former president of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., and his spouse, Becki, play a game in which they would tour the campus of the evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia, and point to male and female students they would like to have sex with, an ex-Liberty University student claimed, according to Politico.

The unnamed student, a member of a band with the Falwells’ son, Trey, told the publication that Becki initiated oral sex with him 10 years ago at the Falwell's home, as he stayed overnight. He also claimed that Becki, 53, tried to seduce him, but he rejected further advances.

The now-32-year-old former student alleged that Becki told him about a secret game called “Would you rather” that she used to play with her husband on the university campus.

“Her and Jerry would eye people down on campus,” the former Liberty University student said, quoted by Politico. “She didn’t go into specifics, but said, ‘Oh, me and Jerry play games all the time, like “Would you rather?” with people on campus.’ I’ll never forget that.”

In the meanwhile, a close friend and neighbor of the Falwells told the website that the former university president’s wife confided to her about her affair with the student. Becki’s friend claimed that when she cautioned her that her husband would be unhappy to know about the relationship, Becki allegedly responded by saying that the only thing Falwell would be upset about was that he missed watching the encounter.

In response to the former student’s allegations, in a statement to Politico, the Falwells claimed the game and the confession made to Becki’s pal were “completely false”.

In early August, Jerry Falwell Jr. stepped down from his role as Liberty University president following two sex scandals. Earlier this month, he was asked to take a leave of absence after photos of him emerged showing him engaged in activities that the university asserted did not conform to the values he preached at the evangelical center. Later, a Miami pool attendant-turned-business partner named Giancarlo Granda claimed that he had a year-long “intimate relationship” with Falwell's wife Becki, adding that the former president would watch as they had sex.

Falwell Jr. claimed that Granda was blackmailing the couple and blamed the affair on his wife. He denied his involvement and suggested that he found out after Becki had ended their relationship.

On 29 October, Falwell Jr., who took over Liberty University in 2007, following the death of his father and founder of the evangelical facility, Jerry Falwell, said in a lawsuit filed against Liberty that Granda’s claims were “outrageous lies” and accused the man of blackmail.