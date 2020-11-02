Register
11:08 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Official residence of the U.S. President, the White House in Washington D.C.

    Trump Reportedly Mulling Massive Reshuffle of His Team if He Wins Second Term

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105607/76/1056077692_0:159:3076:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_39c449819e7afee743319eb996c402eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011021080953981-trump-reportedly-mulling-massive-reshuffle-of-his-team-if-he-wins-second-term/

    Despite Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in most battleground states in polls on the eve of Election Day, some surveys have shown POTUS retaining a narrow edge over the Democratic nominee in Florida and Ohio.

    The US news outlet Politico has quoted unnamed sources as saying that President Donald Trump and his senior aides are considering a massive reshuffle of his team if he wins a second term.

    The sources claimed that the overhaul would be tantamount to a purge of any member of the Trump administration, who crossed the US president, declined to open investigations that POTUS demanded, or urged him to take a tougher stance on the COVID-19 response.

    "I can only imagine the score-settling Trump would undertake if he won", one of the sources said, referring to a possible government shakeup.

    Another insider claimed that although "there has been a lot of turnover in the Cabinet, the power has always been concentrated in the White House the whole time".

    President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump listens during a roundtable about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington

    The source predicted that "the nucleus of the White House will remain status quo, while there will be changes on the periphery".

    One more insider suggested that it is irrelevant to make any guesses about a potential cabinet reshuffle while POTUS concentrates on his campaign rallies and efforts to defeat Democratic challenger Joe Biden, seen by Trump as a weak candidate.

    "Trump is focused on the next week of winning, and it would be foolish for anyone to say to him right now, 'In the second term, I want to do this, I want to do that'. If you did so, you would get your head bashed in", the source argued late last week.

    In this vein, Politico cited former White House secretary Chris Lu as saying that if Trump prevails over Biden on 3 November, POTUS "will feel vindicated and liberated, [and] will stack his Cabinet even more with loyalists", something that Lu warned "sends government in a pretty dangerous direction".

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are reflected in the plexiglass protecting a tv camera operator from covid as they participate in their second 2020 presidential campaign debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    Trump Takes Narrow Edge Over Biden in Ohio, Polls Reveal as Election Day Approaches
    The White House press office, for its part, declined to comment on the Politico report, with deputy press secretary Judd Deere stating that they have "no personnel announcements at this time, nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a second term".

    An array of latest key polls has shown Biden retaining a narrow lead over Trump nationally and in battleground states, even though the surveys revealed that in some states, the race remains very close.

    A Sunday ABC News/Washington Post poll showed POTUS prevailing over the ex-vice president in Florida 50%-48%, while The Guardian's poll tracker indicated that Trump is ahead in Ohio, where he gained the support of 48.2% of likely voters versus 46.1% for the Democratic nominee.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Calls Hillary Clinton Smarter Than Joe Biden
    Rapper Lil Pump Endorses Trump for Presidency, Slams Biden for Taxes
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden to Cross Paths in Crucial Battleground State as Election Race Heats Up
    Post-Election 'Apocalypse', Biden's Impeachment & Trump's 2024 Run Can't be Ruled Out, Journo Says
    Tags:
    reshuffle, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, White House, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
    Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse