Demonstrators Bring Horse to AG Bill Barr’s House, Demand to 'Lock Up' Joe Biden

Protesters have gathered outside the home of Attorney General Bill Barr in Virginia, demanding he take action against Joe Biden in the wake of son Hunter's email scandal.

Demonstrators were spotted in McLean, Virginia, on Saturday bringing a white horse to Attorney General William Barr’s home, reportedly claiming they were there to express disappointment that Barr is "not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden".

It's come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr's house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he's not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Ko6Mbyfi97 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 31, 2020

Photos showed people dressed in red T-shirts in support of the incumbent president and carrying Trump flags​ while carrying signs with anti-Biden messages, such as "Biden Lies Matter," "Equal Justice Is Coming," and "Crooked Hillary for Prison".

Bill Barr has people outside his house and a white horse. How did the white horse get there and why? pic.twitter.com/38O0fwg4SM — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 31, 2020

​​Eventually, Barr went outside to greet the crowd.

A DOJ official says Barr went outside to greet the crowd, chatted with the folks out there, explained DOJ’s role generally in investigations and then shook hands and posed for photos with them. https://t.co/9AuY66xUea — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) October 31, 2020

​The demonstrators called on Barr to "arrest" Biden. Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of corruption, calling his Democratic rival a "criminal".

Earlier on October 14, the New York Post published an article suggesting that Joe Biden was involved in pay-to-play schemes, with a connection to emails obtained from a damaged laptop computer allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden. The story alleges that Hunter Biden had reportedly organised a meeting between an adviser to the board of the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, Vadym Pozharskyi, and his father when Joe Biden was serving as vice president under Barack Obama. Other emails published by the New York Post suggested that Biden's son was looking for lucrative deals for himself and his family.

"He is a criminal. He's a criminal. He got caught – read his laptop," Trump said, in reference to Hunter Biden's laptop.