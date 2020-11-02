Arrests Made After Anti-Trump Protesters Clash With NYPD in Manhattan - Videos

NYPD has conducted at least 10 arrests during Sunday's anti-Trump protest in Manhattan.
Earlier media reports said that journalists were among those arrested, which the police have denied, saying that all arrested individuals were not "NYPD credentialed members of the press".
It is being reported on social media that earlier today members of the press were arrested during a protest in Manhattan.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 1, 2020
These reports are false.
All arrested individuals from today's protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press.” pic.twitter.com/Xbxhk1FK79
Videos spread on social media show police trying to push counter-protesters to the sidewalk, which resulted in clashes. The activists resisted the arrests and were pushing back the officers, some of them using umbrellas and other objects at hand.
#NYC— Enter_Your-Name (@tr00puRR) November 1, 2020
NYPD making more arrests before
pic.twitter.com/ZOLEqXXnaI
NYC: Far-left radicals fail to March on sidewalk. NYPD makes multiple arrests. Radicals and NYPD face-off. pic.twitter.com/9sWc6Ah3mP— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 1, 2020
The crowd of about 300 protesters is aggravated by the arrest of a journalist. Police shout "hold the line" and NYPD and protesters push against each other. More arrests underway. pic.twitter.com/oCKLWqkLUq— NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 1, 2020
One activist was heard screaming, "I hope all your children get raped and killed", though it is not clear whom she was addressing.
NYC: “I hope ALL of your children get raped and killed”— Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 1, 2020
Triggered Antifa rioter spewing vile rhetoric toward NYPD officers pic.twitter.com/OADWNE6EvK
The clashes occurred at West 24th Street and 10th Avenue, as anti-Trump activists were reportedly anticipating MAGA supporters to show up.
