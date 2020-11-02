Supporters Stand in Massive Lines at Trump Rally in North Carolina - Video

Trump supporters made huge lines hours prior to the president's rally in Hickory, North Carolina, local media reported on Sunday.
According to a reporter, citing the state's GOP chairman, there was a line at least two miles long to enter the rally, and more than 30,000 people could be at the event, potentially surpassing the number of supporters at Trump's recent rally in Gastonia.
Many supporters were seen wearing symbolic red T-Shirts and MAGA hats.
Massive lines are forming ahead of Trump's speech at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, NC. pic.twitter.com/HRKl0SO4SE— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 1, 2020
Line of supporters for President Trump’s Hickory, NC rally is something to behold: pic.twitter.com/5pCjcd6CDb— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 1, 2020
According to RealClearPolitics, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading President Trump by 0.3 percentage points (47.7 to 47.3) in North Carolina. In 2016, Trump won the state, gaining 49.8 percent compared to Hillary Clinton's 46.2 percent.
