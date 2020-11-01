Over 1 Million People Vote Early in NYC, City's Board of Elections Says

Sunday was the ninth and final day of early voting in New York. Early voting started at 7 am local time (12:00 GMT) and ended at 4 pm (21:00 GMT).
One million voters were reached before 9 am [14:00 GMT], the Board tweeted.
Update!!! We hit our million before 9am🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉— NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) November 1, 2020
For the three days ahead of the election in Tuesday - 30 October through 1 November - the Board has expanded voting hours so that everybody willing had the chance to cast their vote.
According to CBS, statewide, over 2.2 million people voted in person in New York through Saturday and over 1 million voters in the state had returned absentee ballots.
According to the US Elections Project, as of Sunday, more than 93 million US citizens had cast early votes for the 3 November presidential election. So far, more votes have been cast using mail-in ballots (over 59 million), and over 34 million votes have been cast in person.
