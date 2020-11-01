Trump Narrowly Prevails Over Biden in Battleground State of Florida, Latest Poll Reveals

An ABC News/Washington Post poll has revealed that at least 51% of Florida respondents approve of Trump’s work in office, with 58% giving thumbs up to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump leads Democratic hopeful Joe Biden in Florida, gaining at least 50% support among potential voters in the battleground state versus the former vice president’s 48%, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Also, likely voters trust Trump over Biden on the economy 55%-42%, and are split evenly in terms of trust when it comes to handling the pandemic.

In another battleground state, Pennsylvania, the survey shows Biden going ahead with 51% against POTUS’ 44%.

As for likely voters’ trust on the economy and the fight against the coronavirus, the results stand at 48%-45%, Trump-Biden, and 51%-40%, Biden-Trump, respectively, according to the poll.

Importantly, the survey revealed significant differences between the two states in terms of how people there intend to vote in the 3 November election. In Florida, 60% of respondents said they had already voted, while 17% said they would cast ballots on Election Day. Preferences among early voters stand at 50%-47%, Biden-Trump.

In Pennsylvania, by contrast, at least 58% said they plan to vote on 3 November, and only 32% said they had already made their choice.

It’s worth noting that the ABC News/Washington Post survey comes as a series of other key polls were released on Sunday, indicating Biden’s narrow lead over Trump nationally and in battleground states, even though some state races remain very close.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, the ex-vice president is ahead in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and Wisconsin, key swing states that Trump carried in the 2016 election.

A CNN poll revealed Biden having a narrow edge over Trump in Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina, states that Trump also won in 2016.

Additionally, an Emerson College survey reflected a fragile advantage for the Democratic nominee in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa.