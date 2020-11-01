Register
18:20 GMT01 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People watch the second 2020 presidential campaign debate between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump at The Abbey Bar during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in West Hollywood, California, U.S., October 22, 2020.

    Trump Narrowly Prevails Over Biden in Battleground State of Florida, Latest Poll Reveals

    © REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080854513_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a7700f19ad4d9ed247f6c834d1efd131.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202011011080947739-trump-narrowly-prevails-over-biden-in-battleground-state-of-florida-latest-poll-reveals/

    An ABC News/Washington Post poll has revealed that at least 51% of Florida respondents approve of Trump’s work in office, with 58% giving thumbs up to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    President Donald Trump leads Democratic hopeful Joe Biden in Florida, gaining at least 50% support among potential voters in the battleground state versus the former vice president’s 48%, according to the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll.

    The survey specifically revealed that at least 51% of Florida respondents positively assess Tump’s work as US president, with 58% heaping praise on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Also, likely voters trust Trump over Biden on the economy 55%-42%, and are split evenly in terms of trust when it comes to handling the pandemic.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 29, 2020

     

    In another battleground state, Pennsylvania, the survey shows Biden going ahead with 51% against POTUS’ 44%.

    As for likely voters’ trust on the economy and the fight against the coronavirus, the results stand at 48%-45%, Trump-Biden, and 51%-40%, Biden-Trump, respectively, according to the poll.

    Importantly, the survey revealed significant differences between the two states in terms of how people there intend to vote in the 3 November election. In Florida, 60% of respondents said they had already voted, while 17% said they would cast ballots on Election Day. Preferences among early voters stand at 50%-47%, Biden-Trump.

    In Pennsylvania, by contrast, at least 58% said they plan to vote on 3 November, and only 32% said they had already made their choice.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 29, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Trump, Biden Slam Each Other at Rival Rallies in Florida
    It’s worth noting that the ABC News/Washington Post survey comes as a series of other key polls were released on Sunday, indicating Biden’s narrow lead over Trump nationally and in battleground states, even though some state races remain very close.

    According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, the ex-vice president is ahead in Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona, and Wisconsin, key swing states that Trump carried in the 2016 election.

    A CNN poll revealed Biden having a narrow edge over Trump in Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina, states that Trump also won in 2016.

    Additionally, an Emerson College survey reflected a fragile advantage for the Democratic nominee in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa.

    Related:

    Final Debate: Litmus Test for Trump & Biden But Not a Game Changer in 2020 Vote, Observers Say
    Trump or Biden? Hollywood Left Divided Over Who Won the Final Presidential Debate
    Trump’s Bright Future Appeals More to Voters Than Joe Biden’s Dark Winter: Pundits on Final Debate
    Tags:
    respondents, polls, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People wearing costumes and face masks to protect against the coronavirus, celebrate Halloween in Central of Hong Kong, early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
    Trick or Treat! Macabre and Eerie Costumes of 2020 Halloween Season
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse