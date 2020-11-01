'Deeply Irresponsible': Daily Beast Chastises SNL Host Over 'Nothing Will Change Under Biden' Remark

The remark by comedian John Mulaney comes during the final week of the US presidential campaign, just days away from the 3 November vote to decide who will sit in the Oval Office the next four years.

The Daily Beast, a US opinion website, has castigated comedian John Mulaney for his remarks on this week's Saturday Night Live show concerning the candidates in the looming presidential election.

In his monologue, Mulaney argued that a Biden victory would bring no changes to the United States as the vote itself was "an elderly man contest".

"No matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States. The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects”, the comedian told the audience.

​The soliloquy did not sit well with The Daily Beast, which lambasted Mulaney's remarks as "deeply irresponsible".

According to the DB, Mulaney did "redeem himself" later on in the show while speaking about "the new Nazis" that the media outlet says was meant to refer to President Trump. The article concluded that the SNL host "should not be canceled", as his jokes may not "necessarily reflect the comedian’s actual feelings about the election".

The US vote is slated to take place on 3 November when American citizens will be casting their ballots to elect the next president. Donald Trump, 74, and Joe Biden, 77, are the main two contenders for the post.