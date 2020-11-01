Police Report Clash Between Trump Supporters and Counterprotesters in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Police Department has declared an unlawful assembly near the Beverly Hills Sign after clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters.
ADVISORY: Unlawful assembly has been declared near the Beverly Hills Sign. Avoid the area. https://t.co/k1o5cQ54ch— Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 31, 2020
According to the BHPD, around 40 protesters assembled at Roxbury Park and then marched towards Beverly Gardens Park, where the pro-Trump rally was taking place.
"A couple of the members got into a violent attack on a pro-Trump member. It was at that point that an unlawful assembly was declared", Lt Max Subin told Fox News.
The pro-Trump supporter was injured in the face and received treatment from the Beverly Hills Fire Department.
Footage shared on social media shows a large presence of officers in riot gear formed in a line as counterprotesters arrive at the pro-Trump rally. On the other side, Trump supporters are chanting "USA" and waving American flags.
Counter protesters have arrived and BHPD in riot gear form a line between the rally pic.twitter.com/uY5XPJ7EYK— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020
After a fight breaks out, BHPD sets up a skirmish line at Santa Monica and Beverly. They announce the crowd has 30 minutes to leave the area. pic.twitter.com/aX5b0lnP3C— Cogeian (@cogeian) October 31, 2020
Other videos captured the exact moments of the fight before police interfered to calm it down.
VIDEO 🚨 Police and Trump supporters clash / fight in Beverly Hills in Trump supporting Freedom march #beverlyhills #california pic.twitter.com/5JdQSVSzEC— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2020
#BeverlyHills— Enter💀Your🎃Name (@tr00puRR) October 31, 2020
a fight broke out before. The police quickly ended it.
Source:WeAreLA pic.twitter.com/0qru8VwVCB
