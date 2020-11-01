Police Pepper Spray Demonstrators in North Carolina - Reports

The rally was held on Saturday, the last day to vote early in the key battleground state. About 200 people participated, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
Alamance County sheriff's deputies began dismantling a sound system and telling the crowd of demonstrators to disperse as people were giving speeches.
The event began with a march from Wayman’s Chapel AME Church to Court Square, where a Confederate monument stands in front of the courthouse. Here’s a clip of the march led by Rev. Greg Drumwright, an Alamance County native who has been involved in the BLM movement nationally. 2/ pic.twitter.com/vvtDH8G7r4— Carli Brosseau (@carlibrosseau) October 31, 2020
Several arrests were reportedly made outside Alamance County's courthouse as police tried to disperse the protesters and police used pepper spray on some people.
This was a peaceful protest in Graham North Carolina alamance county where protesters were sprayed with pepper spray then arrested#BlackTwitter #nbc #Eyewitnessnews #Benjamincrump #protest #GeorgeFloyd #PeacefulProtest pic.twitter.com/7RnfmmECZH— delmascooper (@delmascooper) November 1, 2020
US President Donald Trump's challenger, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, narrowly leads in North Carolina by 0.7 percent, according to the most recent polls.
On Friday, Trump slammed the US Supreme Court's decision to allow a six-day deadline extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in North Carolina, up until 12 November. The Supreme Court rejected a second bid from the Republican Party to block the deadline extension on Thursday.
