Register
08:45 GMT31 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan 20, 2017.

    Man Accused of Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor Planned to 'Hang' Trump, Obama, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/02/1079270201_0:0:2501:1408_1200x675_80_0_0_46abe3491b2c3929850ab0e4d1802b88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010311080936555-man-accused-of-plotting-to-kidnap-michigan-governor-planned-to-hang-trump-obama-report-says/

    Earlier this month, the Michigan attorney general's office said that a fourteenth person had been charged in the alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap the US state's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

    The AP news agency has cited a federal court document as claiming that one of the men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer also threatened to execute President Donald Trump, his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as other prominent US political figures.

    An unsealed FBI search warrant affidavit argued that 44-year-old Barry Croft of Delaware posted the threats on his Facebook page in May and that one such post contained a caption to an image of POTUS that read: "True colors shining through, wanna hang this mf'er too!!!%"

    Another Croft post mentioned former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who the 44-year-old insisted should be hung for "war crimes against humanity", according to the affidavit.

    One more post reportedly included a photo of a noose and called for the hanging of Obama, "both Clinton's [sic], Democrats, Liberals, Muslims", as well as Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and "A.O.C.", an apparent reference to Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the Detroit Pistons practice facility in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a campaign stop for Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the Detroit Pistons practice facility in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

    The affidavit was made public by AP after Whitmer accused Trump of "inciting domestic terrorism" for attacking her following the discovery of the alleged plot to kidnap the Michigan governor.

    POTUS appeared to touch upon the issue during a campaign event in Michigan earlier this month, when he said, "It was our people that helped her out with her problem. I mean, we'll have to see if it's a problem. […] She blamed me, and it was our people that helped her. I don’t get it".

    The president has targeted Whitmer several times, calling her "dishonest" and criticising Michigan's rules to stop the spread of COVID-19. His calls even drew shouts of "lock her up" from one rally crowd.

    President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.
    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    Trump Leads in Swing State of Michigan, Says Pollster That Predicted His 2016 Win
    This came after US authorities in early October announced that 13 men with links to militia groups had been arrested by the FBI and charged with allegedly plotting to kidnap Whitmer after she imposed a state-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus.

    Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, for her part, revealed that seven members of the militia group "Wolverine Watchmen", contacted by the plotters, had been taken into custody.

    They are suspected of targeting state law enforcement, conspiring to kidnap Whitmer, planning an attack on the state capitol building, and trying to "instigate a civil war".

    Related:

    'Lock Her Up!' Trump Supporters Chant Against Michigan Governor Whitmer - Video
    Trump Campaign Accuses Michigan Gov. Whitmer of ‘Encouraging Assassination Attempts’ Against POTUS
    Tags:
    crimes, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, kidnapping, plot, FBI, Gretchen Whitmer, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse