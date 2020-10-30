Register
22:02 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston.

    'New Garden of Eden': Kanye West Presents His 'Vision' of Future America Under His Presidency

    © AP Photo / Michael Wyke
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079887049_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1949e0995d192e6cdee268a40829b406.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010301080932881-new-garden-of-eden-kanye-west-presents-his-vision-of-future-america-under-his-presidency/

    This is the second time the rapper has posted a nation-wide election ad, previously calling on the US citizens to cast their votes for him as a write-in candidate. The latter is practically West's only chance at gaining votes since he missed the registration deadlines in numerous states.

    Kanye West has taken two pages of The New York Times to place an open letter to his potential voters as the 3 November election day approaches and the rapper seeks to magnify his outreach to US citizens. The letter features West's "vision" of a future America under his presidency, which he compares to the "new garden of Eden" while leaving numerous other Biblical cues in the text.

    "Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become […] Jesus loves everyone. When I close my eyes, I see our God providing us with a bright future", West wrote in his NYT ad.

    In the letter, dubbed "Dear Future" by the author and accompanied by an image of a dove on the second page, West says that "we believe in a world at peace […] in our people […] in our families" and promises to build a "better America" through what he calls "H.E.A.L." - Hold Everyone Accountable to Love, without elaborating on the matter.

    Among other things he intends to make a priority in case of the victory, the rapper lists providing families with a "plan" that values them "at every stage of life" and making the justice system equal for everyone regardless of a person's socioeconomic position. He also advocates for remaking the education system so that it would promote "freedom and visionary thinking".  

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    'Friends Wasn’t Funny': Kanye West Snaps Back at Jennifer Aniston After She Urged Voters Against Him

    In his previous national ad released in October, Kanye West called on US voters to cast their ballots for him as a write-in candidate – a practice where a citizen can write the name of his desired president even if he is not present on the ballot. Such a move is the rapper's key hope for getting votes since he missed the registration deadlines in most of the states due to entering the race at an extremely late date – in June 2020. Right now he is polling nowhere near the two main candidates – Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

    Related:

    Kanye West Urges Supporters to Use Write-In Vote in First Election Ad for 2020
    Kanye Tweets 'Get the West Wing Ready' Over Incorrect Poll Showing Him Beat Trump, Biden in Kentucky
    ‘Please Be Responsible’: Actress Jennifer Aniston Tells Americans Voting for Kanye West ‘Not Funny’
    'Your Campaign Is a Joke': Netizens Mock Kanye West After Dennis Rodman Endorses Him
    'Friends Wasn’t Funny': Kanye West Snaps Back at Jennifer Aniston After She Urged Voters Against Him
    'Surprise From Heaven': Kanye West Gifts Kim Holographic Video Wish From Late Dad Robert Kardashian
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, love, Bible, US Election 2020, Kanye West, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse