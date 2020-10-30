Register
19:23 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker takes test tubes with plasma and blood samples from a centrifuge after a separation process during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination study at the Research Centers of America, in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

    House GOP to Reportedly Make Last-Ditch Effort at Passing Coronavirus Response Bill Before Elections

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (229)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080682596_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_50dffa124f20fc08154e7a0afcafc098.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010301080932593-house-gop-to-reportedly-make-last-ditch-effort-at-passing-coronavirus-response-bill-before/

    The last GOP attempt to pass a broader $500 billion relief package failed to make it through the Senate, where the Democrats voted it down. They refused to support it despite previously calling for the passing of a new relief bill to aid the economy and American citizens affected by the pandemic.

    A group of Republicans in the US House of Representatives is planning to introduce a new $47 billion coronavirus response bill on 30 October, The Daily Caller reported, citing the obtained document and House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who co-sponsored it. The bill, titled the Commitment to Defeat the Virus and Keep America Healthy Act, will reportedly be presented by North Carolina Republican Richard Hudson, who said its main goal is to "pass targeted solutions to combat COVID-19".

    The piece of legislation purportedly seeks to allocate $31 billion to a variety of urgent needs, including COVID-19 vaccines, medicines, diagnostics, and improving telehealth services in the US for those at greater risk of experiencing complications from the coronavirus. Apart from this, $16 billion more would be spent on COVID-19 testing and contact tracing programmes, the bill reportedly said.

    The yet-to-be introduced 400-page bill will reportedly aim to provide additional funding for the development and distribution of vaccines and therapeutics for the coronavirus, and to further boost the Operation Warp Speed programme, which is designed for this purpose. In addition, the proposed legislation will purportedly deal with COVID-19 health disparities and the impact of the disease on people suffering from mental health and substance use disorders.

    Some of the measures included in the Commitment to Defeat the Virus Act were devised to not only combat the coronavirus, but to prepare the US for similar pandemics in the future, Republican Richard Hudson said. The document reportedly contains provisions for modernising the government's medical stockpiles, incentivising the domestic production of medicines and medical devices, such as ventilators, which were in short supply at the start of the pandemic, and for expanding the Health Savings Accounts – tax-advantaged accounts used by US citizens enrolled in high-deductible health plans.

    Months-Long Stalemate on COVID-19 Relief Package

    The reported bill appears to come as a final GOP attempt at passing some coronavirus response efforts mere days before the 3 November Election Day after failing to pass a broader $500 billion relief package through the Senate, which included a Paycheck Protection Programme, unemployment benefits, and other relief for people and businesses affected by the pandemic. The package was voted down by the Democrats, who demanded that it include additional provisions, such as aid for migrants, and would thus have cost more than the Republicans were willing to spend on relief efforts.

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    Adoption of COVID Relief Bill Before November Vote Depends on US Administration, Speaker Pelosi Says

    The GOP and the Democrats have been negotiating the terms of a bipartisan relief package for months without success. US President Donald Trump suggested passing the measures via a row of separate bills, but the idea was not supported by the Democrats. POTUS condemned their position, specifically targeting Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker and main Democratic negotiator for the package's contents, for refusing to pass a bill containing much-needed payments for American families affected by the pandemic.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (229)

    Related:

    US Defence Contractor CEO Charged for COVID-19 Relief Fraud
    US Stocks Increase as Trump, Democrats Revive Talks on Latest COVID-19 Relief Package
    US House of Representatives Passes Democrats' $2.2 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill
    US Waits For Relief As Trump Shuts Down Iran Aid Amid COVID Comeback
    Adoption of COVID Relief Bill Before November Vote Depends on US Administration, Speaker Pelosi Says
    Tags:
    relief, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, US House of Representatives, Republican Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse