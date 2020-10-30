Register
16:00 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist as first lady Melania Trump looks on during his campaign rally outside Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., October 29, 2020

    Trump Accuses US Allies of Treating America ‘Worse Than the Enemy’

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080929080_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_6fb9cdf33655fbcc15bcf453f7751194.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010301080931408-trump-accuses-us-allies-of-treating-america-worse-than-the-enemy/

    In June, POTUS announced his decision to reduce American troops in Germany almost by half, explaining the move by the US ally’s consistent unwillingness to contribute more to NATO’s defence budget.

    Speaking at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, President Donald Trump, in particular, reproached US allies for their attitude toward America, which currently continues to bear the brunt of NATO’s defence spending.  

    “You know in many ways our allies treat us worse than the enemy. […] Our allies, what they have done to us in terms of military protection and trade is disgraceful”, POTUS said without elaborating.

    He then went further by claiming that when the US allies “come out and say they like [former US President] Barack Hussein Obama much more than they like Trump, that means I’m doing my job”.

    US soldiers at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, Germany
    © AP Photo / CHRISTOF STACHE
    US soldiers at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, Germany

    POTUS argued that it was Germany which had said “the other day that they like Barack Hussein Obama, and they should because Germany is very delinquent in their NATO payments”.

    “They’re at half a level, and they are very rich, they could do whatever they want, it’s not like they don’t have the money. And I called them out and said if you don’t pay I’m going to start taking our troops out”, the US president added. Neither the Trump campaign nor the White House has commented on POTUS’ remarks yet.

    POTUS Moves to Slash US Forces in Germany

    Trump was apparently referring to developments in June, when he announced his intent to remove nearly 10,000 US troops from Germany, noting that Berlin was only paying 1.4% of its gross domestic product toward NATO defence, while the nonbinding alliance standard is 2% of a member state’s GDP.

    “So we’re protecting Germany, and they’re delinquent. That doesn’t make sense. So I said, we’re going to bring down the count to 25,000 [American soldiers]”, Trump said at the time.

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with U.S. soldiers based in Grafenwoehr, Germany November 7, 2019.
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    US Lawmakers Say Reducing Troops in Germany Undermines Alliances, European Security
    He also insisted that Germany treats the US "very badly on trade”, in an apparent nod to Berlin's refusal to end its joint gas pipeline project with Moscow, Nord Stream 2, which is expected to transport up to 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia to Germany when completed.

    Last year, Trump scolded Berlin for failing to pay its "fair share", adding that although he has "a great feeling for Germany, […] they're not paying what they should be paying" and that it is the US which is paying for "a big proportion of NATO".

    Related:

    ‘Regrettable Decision’: Donald Trump’s US Troop Withdrawal Plan Stuns Germany
    Trump May Withdraw More Troops From Germany Than Initially Anticipated, Report Says
    Trump Orders Pentagon to Reduce US Troops in Germany by 9,500 Soldiers - Report
    Tags:
    budget, NATO, ally, Barack Obama, US Election 2020, campaign, rally, Donald Trump, Germany, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 October
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse