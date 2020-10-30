Two Suspects Charged for Possession of Explosives in US' Philadelphia

"Attorney General Josh Shapiro this evening announced broad law enforcement cooperation leading to charges against two suspects for possessing numerous illegal explosives. The explosives were being transported in a van that was identified and followed by investigators in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 28", the statement read.
BREAKING: Another 11 ATMs blown up in Philadelphia just since 10pm last night @phillypolice source tells me. 3rd night in a row multiple ATMs blasted making it over 30 cash machines blasted & busted up in past 3 nights. 1/3 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Jw8C8PVIMI— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 29, 2020
Police have detained truck driver Brian Larue and passenger Eric Murray. They were taken into custody.
The incident came amid mass riots that broke out in Philadelphia on Monday after police officers fatally shot another African American man, Walter Wallace Jr.
