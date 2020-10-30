US DoJ Confirms Active FBI Money Laundering Probe on Hunter Biden, Associates - Report

A new report cites a US Department of Justice official who confirmed Hunter Biden and a number of his associates have been the subjects of a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe regarding money laundering that has remained active since 2019.

An exclusive report published Thursday by Sinclair Broadcast Group said a DoJ official had provided confirmation of an ongoing FBI criminal probe into Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, and his associates.

This development comes on the heels of damning insider claims alluding to Biden accepting foreign kickbacks. Tony Bobulinksi, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, has referenced emails, documents and additional forms of evidence alongside claims of the vice president’s son accepting large payments from companies in Ukraine and China. Bobulinski has also said that Joe Biden had some knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

As speculation persists concerning US President Donald Trump’s own alleged multi-million dollar debt and the associated national security risk of such an obligation, Bobulinksi appeared to make a similar allegation against the Bidens during his interview with Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen.

“The compromise they have is that in documents that have been well provided to the Senate, to Congress, to the Department of Justice via the FBI that CEFC [China Energy] was effectively loaning money directly to the Biden family,” he alleged.

“I can only imagine to the extent that the Chinese Communist Party has information on the Biden family and their business dealings. Other business dealings that occurred in Romania, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Monaco and the Middle East, and then obviously topping off in Russia.”

The former business partner of Hunter Biden claims to have first met the former US vice president in Beverly Hills, California, in May 2017 and chose to speak out last week - with days left before the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election - because Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and other Democratic lawmakers floated unsubstantiated theories tying the allegations to a so-called Russian disinformation campaign.

However, he also declared that he was initially driven to speak up by the US president’s impeachment proceedings in January, which centered on Trump’s attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government to open a probe into the Bidens.

Tony Bobulinski, former business associate of Hunter Biden, displays a cell phone while speaking to journalists ahead of a debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump, at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I didn't want to put my face out there, I didn't want to put my family at risk. I now have ex-Navy SEALs guarding my family and my extended family and I have now put myself in huge risk for the sake of the American people,” argued Bobulinksi, a veteran of the US Navy who once held top-secret security clearance.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” argued Biden during the final presidential debate on October 22, just hours after Bobulinski’s live statement to White House reporters.

Joe Biden: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.” pic.twitter.com/JleCd5PGtP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 23, 2020

Bobulinksi revealed that he participated in an FBI interview that lasted several hours, shortly after claiming he had proof on three cellphones to counter the presidential hopeful’s claims that he was not involved with his family’s business dealings in China.

“My impression was everyone in that room was aware of the sensitivity of the parties involved and potential multiple impacts to this country and every citizen living in it,” he said.