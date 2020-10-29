More Than 80 Mln Americans Cast Early Votes in 2020 Election, US Elections Project Data Shows

The data showed that as of Thursday afternoon, 80,061,661 registered US voters had cast ballots in the election, representing more than 58 percent of the turnout in 2016, when 138 million citizens voted.
So far more votes have been cast using mail-in ballots - 51.9 million - and 28.1 million votes have been cast in person, the data shows.
In the battleground state of Texas, at least half of registered voters have already cast their ballots during the early voting period, according to Texas Tribune. In total, at least 8.6 million Texans out of the 16.9 million registered voters have already cast their votes.
.@texastribune’s early voting tracker has been updated: 51% of registered voters in Texas have cast a ballot with two full days of early vote + Election Day still to come. This has been a crappy turnout state forever, so pretty, pretty, pretty good https://t.co/9SOgjdQ4hW #tx2020 pic.twitter.com/NdvBiEj9xG— Evan Smith (@evanasmith) October 29, 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, as of mid-day Thursday, leads nationally by 7.7 percent on average in the nine most recent surveys posted on Reaclearpolitics.com, dropping three percentage points from where it stood more than a week ago.
